$106.15 Million in Sales Expected for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) to post $106.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor posted sales of $123.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year sales of $481.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $480.00 million to $483.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $643.30 million, with estimates ranging from $611.60 million to $675.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.15 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim bought 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MX stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $26.90.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

