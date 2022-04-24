$108.09 Million in Sales Expected for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) to post sales of $108.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DocGo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.46 million to $115.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocGo will report full-year sales of $411.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $403.74 million to $420.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $469.62 million, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $489.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DocGo.

Get DocGo alerts:

DCGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocGo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at about $599,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO opened at $7.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86. DocGo has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $11.86.

DocGo Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DocGo (DCGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.