$13.48 EPS Expected for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $13.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $16.39 and the lowest is $10.56. First Citizens BancShares posted earnings of $14.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full-year earnings of $66.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $59.86 to $72.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $84.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $82.42 to $86.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Citizens BancShares.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. The company had revenue of $471.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.60 million. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $964.00.

In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider West Ludwig acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $725.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,879.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,471 shares of company stock worth $402,090. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth $2,361,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $83,387,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,712,000 after buying an additional 132,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $12.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $629.21. 92,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,842. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $702.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $787.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $616.41 and a twelve month high of $947.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.49%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.