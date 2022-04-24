$13.48 EPS Expected for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $13.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $16.39 and the lowest is $10.56. First Citizens BancShares posted earnings of $14.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full-year earnings of $66.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $59.86 to $72.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $84.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $82.42 to $86.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Citizens BancShares.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. The company had revenue of $471.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.60 million. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.59 earnings per share.
In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider West Ludwig acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $725.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,879.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,471 shares of company stock worth $402,090. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth $2,361,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $83,387,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,712,000 after buying an additional 132,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $12.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $629.21. 92,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,842. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $702.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $787.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $616.41 and a twelve month high of $947.71.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.49%.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
