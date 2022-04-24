$158.58 Million in Sales Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) will post sales of $158.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.90 million to $163.10 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $173.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $681.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $678.30 million to $683.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $737.78 million, with estimates ranging from $725.80 million to $745.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.21 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on MYGN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In related news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 209.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth $65,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

