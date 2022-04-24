$162.84 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) to report $162.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.20 million and the highest is $164.49 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted sales of $172.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year sales of $675.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $663.95 million to $686.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $744.86 million, with estimates ranging from $731.81 million to $757.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AUB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens raised their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 89,058 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 923.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 43,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUB stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.17. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.