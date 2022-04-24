$17.35 Million in Sales Expected for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) will post sales of $17.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.70 million and the lowest is $15.00 million. Agenus reported sales of $11.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $63.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $79.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $113.50 million, with estimates ranging from $94.50 million to $150.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agenus.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Agenus stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $534.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.15. Agenus has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in Agenus by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 15,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agenus by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Agenus by 10.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agenus (Get Rating)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.