$17.42 Million in Sales Expected for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) to report $17.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. ChromaDex posted sales of $14.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $81.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.05 million to $90.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $101.54 million, with estimates ranging from $91.58 million to $113.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChromaDex.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 70.85% and a negative net margin of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDXC. B. Riley reduced their target price on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ChromaDex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

CDXC stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 66.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 4,922.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 373.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.