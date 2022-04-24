$18.94 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) to announce $18.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $19.18 million. Aspen Group posted sales of $19.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year sales of $76.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $76.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $79.75 million, with estimates ranging from $77.80 million to $81.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Group during the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASPU opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education.

