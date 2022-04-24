$189.15 Million in Sales Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) to report $189.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.09 million and the highest is $190.20 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $213.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year sales of $853.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $852.47 million to $854.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $889.15 million, with estimates ranging from $886.80 million to $891.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $32.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $34.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

In other news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $611,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $232,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,767 shares of company stock worth $936,685 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

