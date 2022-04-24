$190,000.00 in Sales Expected for BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $190,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BioCardia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. BioCardia posted sales of $50,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 280%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full year sales of $750,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $630,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioCardia.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 87.02% and a negative net margin of 1,243.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCDA. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BioCardia by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 25,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioCardia stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16. BioCardia has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.32.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

