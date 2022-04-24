$193.20 Million in Sales Expected for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) will announce $193.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.30 million and the lowest is $193.10 million. Axcelis Technologies reported sales of $132.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $812.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $810.10 million to $815.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $878.45 million, with estimates ranging from $861.90 million to $895.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

ACLS stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.55. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.12.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $218,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,636 shares of company stock worth $1,799,316. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 57.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

