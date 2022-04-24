$2.06 Million in Sales Expected for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) to report $2.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $5.00 million. Altimmune reported sales of $840,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 145.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year sales of $8.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $20.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 2,200.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

Altimmune stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $196.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54.

In other Altimmune news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after acquiring an additional 897,523 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 8.6% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,978,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altimmune by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 816,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

