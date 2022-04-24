$201.97 Million in Sales Expected for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) to post $201.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $202.20 million and the lowest is $201.70 million. Commvault Systems reported sales of $191.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year sales of $755.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $723.50 million to $765.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $800.73 million, with estimates ranging from $752.80 million to $825.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVLT. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Shares of CVLT opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.25 and its 200-day moving average is $66.46. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $59.01 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $416,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,025 shares of company stock worth $2,025,213 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

