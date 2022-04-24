$22.52 Million in Sales Expected for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) to report sales of $22.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.95 million to $23.10 million. eGain posted sales of $19.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $91.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.06 million to $91.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $108.33 million, with estimates ranging from $106.39 million to $110.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.92 million. eGain had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of eGain stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.32 million, a PE ratio of 116.90 and a beta of 0.36. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

