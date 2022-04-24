$227.20 Million in Sales Expected for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $227.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. Cumulus Media reported sales of $201.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year sales of $999.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $986.70 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.65 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cumulus Media in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $305.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 2,355.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the third quarter worth $109,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth $136,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

