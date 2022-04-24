$295.13 Million in Sales Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) to post $295.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $312.96 million and the lowest is $277.30 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $284.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 49.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,739 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 389.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 35,257 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 96.1% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $14,437,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

ASTE stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $873.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

