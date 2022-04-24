$3.20 Billion in Sales Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMBGet Rating) will report $3.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.39 billion. Williams Companies reported sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $12.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $13.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.46 billion to $13.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after buying an additional 8,047,294 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,616,000 after buying an additional 805,296 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after buying an additional 227,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,316,000 after buying an additional 577,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,767,000 after buying an additional 1,477,599 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.75. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 137.10%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

