$3.26 Million in Sales Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $5.28 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $72.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $189.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $361.01 million, with estimates ranging from $48.07 million to $686.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $21.26 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $560.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 159,019 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $706,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

