$3.96 EPS Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) will post $3.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.45. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 371.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of $16.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.23 to $18.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $17.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.73. 356,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,681. The firm has a market cap of $882.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.69. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.67%. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 68.91%.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,991,978.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,686 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,634.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,718 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 259,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after acquiring an additional 229,493 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,815,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 99,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 111,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 81,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

