$34.08 Million in Sales Expected for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) to announce $34.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.45 million. Enthusiast Gaming posted sales of $23.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year sales of $167.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.58 million to $174.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $224.18 million, with estimates ranging from $218.91 million to $229.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enthusiast Gaming.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EGLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $264.72 million and a P/E ratio of -5.82. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 509.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 586,908 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 644,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 407,806 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 629.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 568,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 490,426 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 271,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 70,806 shares in the last quarter. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch.

