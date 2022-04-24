$413.95 Million in Sales Expected for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) will report $413.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $418.80 million and the lowest is $409.10 million. Materion posted sales of $354.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Materion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 49,390.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,254,000 after buying an additional 585,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Materion by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Materion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 1.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 422,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 298,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRN opened at $83.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.88. Materion has a 12-month low of $66.82 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

