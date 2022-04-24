$416.17 Million in Sales Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) will post sales of $416.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $417.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $413.70 million. Atlas reported sales of $372.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Atlas had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

Shares of ATCO opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Atlas by 15.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 420,550 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Atlas by 9.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 407,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 36,545 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atlas by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Atlas during the third quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Atlas by 11.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

