$49.37 Million in Sales Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $49.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.80 million to $49.82 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $48.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $200.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $198.40 million to $202.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $216.64 million, with estimates ranging from $214.90 million to $219.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens lowered their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $13.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $679.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.23. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

