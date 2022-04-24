$490.12 Million in Sales Expected for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) to announce $490.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $494.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $485.46 million. Chefs’ Warehouse reported sales of $280.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chefs’ Warehouse.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $558.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHEF shares. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -239.38 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $32.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,411,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,211,000 after acquiring an additional 181,541 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,012,000 after purchasing an additional 375,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,792,000 after purchasing an additional 43,540 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 988,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 249,330 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 854,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 268,707 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

