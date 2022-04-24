$5.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) will announce $5.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.64 billion. Avnet posted sales of $4.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $22.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.51 billion to $22.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $22.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.44 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

AVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 52.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $39.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Avnet has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $45.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

