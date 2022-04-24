$52.84 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) will report sales of $52.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.10 million. Applied Optoelectronics reported sales of $49.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $231.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.76 million to $238.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $267.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.37 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 25.60%.

AAOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 643,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 199.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 13.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 94,649 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $78.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

