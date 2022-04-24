$53.40 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) will report sales of $53.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.30 million and the highest is $53.50 million. Washington Trust Bancorp reported sales of $58.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $220.80 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $237.05 million, with estimates ranging from $233.40 million to $240.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.65 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 31.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WASH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $861.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.74. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $60.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.