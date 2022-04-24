$56.05 Million in Sales Expected for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) to post sales of $56.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.27 million and the lowest is $55.82 million. BGSF reported sales of $67.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year sales of $258.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.53 million to $260.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $279.46 million, with estimates ranging from $276.07 million to $282.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BGSF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BGSF in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGSF. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 55,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 170,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 71,585 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 49,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. BGSF has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58. The company has a market cap of $126.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

