$575.82 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) will post sales of $575.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $586.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $559.70 million. Apollo Global Management reported sales of $512.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.39.

NYSE:APO opened at $53.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average is $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $52.58 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 21.53%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 66,016 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 251.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 119.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 27,056 shares during the period.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

