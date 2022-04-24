$578.98 Million in Sales Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) will report $578.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $581.66 million and the lowest is $576.30 million. Nu Skin Enterprises posted sales of $677.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.48. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $62.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,890 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,050.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,725,000 after purchasing an additional 642,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,843,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,609,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after buying an additional 347,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,638,000 after acquiring an additional 264,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

