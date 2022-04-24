$64.04 Million in Sales Expected for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) to report $64.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.08 million. nLIGHT reported sales of $61.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year sales of $300.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $301.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $340.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

LASR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 9.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $13.89 on Friday. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $615.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

