$67.34 Million in Sales Expected for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) will post $67.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.85 million to $69.89 million. Heska posted sales of $60.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $290.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $288.00 million to $293.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $321.21 million, with estimates ranging from $315.60 million to $331.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

HSKA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Heska from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heska currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.67.

HSKA opened at $127.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.51. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,156.00 and a beta of 1.59. Heska has a 1 year low of $119.63 and a 1 year high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 7.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,701,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Heska by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,329,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,789,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Heska by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 337,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,609,000 after buying an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

