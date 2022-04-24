$749.95 Million in Sales Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $749.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $750.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $749.80 million. MKS Instruments posted sales of $693.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.90.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $119.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.70. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $113.12 and a 1-year high of $195.34. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

About MKS Instruments (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MKS Instruments (MKSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.