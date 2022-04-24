$82.14 Million in Sales Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) will post sales of $82.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.62 million. Alithya Group reported sales of $61.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $340.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $334.09 million to $344.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $392.60 million, with estimates ranging from $376.75 million to $404.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.44 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $201.90 million, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 0.89. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $3.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALYA. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,104,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Alithya Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 61,614 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Alithya Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

