$87.99 Million in Sales Expected for Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) to report sales of $87.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Redbox Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.08 million to $100.90 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redbox Entertainment will report full-year sales of $502.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $484.08 million to $521.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $818.64 million, with estimates ranging from $755.50 million to $881.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Redbox Entertainment.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDBX. BTIG Research cut shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redbox Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 9.57.

RDBX opened at 2.85 on Friday. Redbox Entertainment has a 52 week low of 1.61 and a 52 week high of 27.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 2.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $255,841,000. Standard General L.P. acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $7,260,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $815,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

