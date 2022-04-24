$9.91 Billion in Sales Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) will announce $9.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.65 billion. Coca-Cola posted sales of $9.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full-year sales of $41.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.38 billion to $42.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $44.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.67 billion to $44.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $2,977,684.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,819 shares of company stock worth $32,431,674 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 42,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 159,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,017,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,108,000 after buying an additional 415,668 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 46,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KO opened at $65.25 on Friday. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $282.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

