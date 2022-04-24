AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03), reports. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion.
VLVLY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.07. 81,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,127. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.1187 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.58%.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.