AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03), reports. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion.

VLVLY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.07. 81,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,127. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.1187 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 205 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

