ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.85 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) to report sales of $7.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ABB’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.66 billion. ABB posted sales of $7.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABB will report full-year sales of $30.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.49 billion to $31.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $32.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.74 billion to $33.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABB shares. HSBC downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

ABB stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. ABB has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in ABB by 93.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,531,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 21,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

