Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) & Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Head-To-Head Review

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) and Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Petrofac and Absolute Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petrofac N/A N/A N/A Absolute Software 10.16% -23.28% 9.44%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Petrofac and Absolute Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petrofac 0 1 5 0 2.83 Absolute Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Petrofac has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Absolute Software has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Absolute Software shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Petrofac and Absolute Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petrofac $4.08 billion 0.22 -$180.00 million N/A N/A Absolute Software $104.67 million 0.00 $10.64 million N/A N/A

Absolute Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Petrofac.

Petrofac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services. The Asset Solutions segment offers concept, feasibility, and front-end engineering design services, as well as manages and maintains onshore and offshore operations. The IES segment provides an integrated services for clients under flexible commercial models that are aligned with their requirements. Petrofac Limited was founded in 1981 and is based in St Helier, Jersey.

Absolute Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook. The company was founded on November 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

