Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.21 Million

Equities analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) will post $197.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200.40 million and the lowest is $194.25 million. Accel Entertainment reported sales of $147.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year sales of $937.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $985.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

ACEL stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $300,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $80,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 620,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,757,788.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,280 shares of company stock worth $2,679,404 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,602,000 after purchasing an additional 220,626 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 79,993 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 139.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 24.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

