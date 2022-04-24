Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) & Cango (NYSE:CANG) Head to Head Review

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) and Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Activision Blizzard and Cango’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Activision Blizzard $8.80 billion 6.97 $2.70 billion $3.45 22.79 Cango $615.40 million 0.57 -$1.34 million ($0.01) -235.76

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than Cango. Cango is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Activision Blizzard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Activision Blizzard and Cango, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Activision Blizzard 0 17 10 0 2.37 Cango 0 0 0 0 N/A

Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus price target of $97.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.81%. Given Activision Blizzard’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Activision Blizzard is more favorable than Cango.

Volatility and Risk

Activision Blizzard has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cango has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of Activision Blizzard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of Cango shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Activision Blizzard shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Activision Blizzard and Cango’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Activision Blizzard 30.65% 15.15% 10.44% Cango -0.10% -0.05% -0.03%

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats Cango on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Activision Blizzard (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products. The company also maintains a proprietary online gaming service, Battle.net that facilitates digital distribution of content, online social connectivity, and the creation of user-generated content. In addition, it operates esports leagues and offer digital advertising content; and provides warehousing, logistics, and sales distribution services to third-party publishers of interactive entertainment software, as well as manufacturers of interactive entertainment hardware products. The company's key product franchises include Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Diablo, Hearthstone, Overwatch, Overwatch League, and Candy Crush. It serves retailers and distributors, including mass-market retailers, consumer electronics stores, discount warehouses, and game specialty stores through third-party distribution and licensing arrangements. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Cango (Get Rating)

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers. It also facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers, which includes facilitating the sale of insurance policies from insurance brokers or companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

