Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $292.94 Million

Equities analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $292.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agiliti’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $291.30 million and the highest is $294.40 million. Agiliti reported sales of $235.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agiliti.
Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 2.31%.
AGTI opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 106.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59.
In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $335,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $219,339.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,127 shares of company stock worth $2,634,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Agiliti by 20.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,899,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,199,000 after acquiring an additional 484,439 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the fourth quarter valued at $6,681,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the fourth quarter valued at $6,647,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agiliti by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after acquiring an additional 197,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its position in Agiliti by 18.0% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 977,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,607,000 after acquiring an additional 148,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.
Agiliti Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agiliti (AGTI)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agiliti (AGTI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.