Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.87.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 730,770 shares of company stock worth $119,099,387. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,339,000 after acquiring an additional 53,962 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,602,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $156.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.38 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($10.88) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.