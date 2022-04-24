Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) to report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Akerna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.13). Akerna reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akerna will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Akerna.

Get Akerna alerts:

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Akerna had a negative net margin of 161.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KERN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital cut Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akerna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KERN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Akerna by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akerna by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 106,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Akerna by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akerna by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares during the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akerna stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Akerna has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.48.

Akerna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akerna (KERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.