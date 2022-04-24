Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.05) and the highest is ($2.00). Albireo Pharma reported earnings per share of ($2.29) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($7.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.61) to ($6.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.50) to ($1.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.70. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 83.86% and a negative return on equity of 74.80%. The firm had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALBO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.88. 112,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,746. The company has a market capitalization of $636.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.07. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

In other news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,338 shares of company stock valued at $161,394. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 675.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

