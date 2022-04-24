Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.85.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PINE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 9,551 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 855,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,629,446.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,242 shares of company stock valued at $371,264 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.71%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

