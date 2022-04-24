Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ABEV. Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

ABEV opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ambev had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

