América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:AMX opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $22.60.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 23.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

