American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) will report sales of $254.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $253.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $255.90 million. American Campus Communities reported sales of $232.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $985.60 million to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

ACC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at $20,842,885.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $345,969,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $231,606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,143 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $56,112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,909,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,865,000 after acquiring an additional 968,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.18. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $65.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 783.37%.

About American Campus Communities (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

