Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amplitude.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. Amplitude’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AMPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of AMPL stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $18.82. 1,089,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,385. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.58. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $87.98.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Grady bought 186,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,819,310.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $69,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,563,748 shares of company stock worth $49,947,941 over the last quarter. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amplitude (AMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.